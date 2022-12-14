GLADA demolishes seven illegal colonies in Ludhiana East

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) on Wednesday demolished seven illegal colonies in three villages— Kulieawal, Kakka, Bhamian Kalan— of the district.

On the orders of additional chief administrator GLADA Amarinder Singh Malhi, notices to these unauthorized colonies were already issued under Section 39 of the PAPR Act 1995 (amended 2014).

According to the orders, a special demolition team was constituted under estate officer (regulatory) GLADA Baljinder Singh Dhillon, two sub-divisional engineers Suraj Manchanda and Divleen Singh, along with six junior engineers Karan Aggarwal, Sahil Sahi, Rohit Goyal, Veerpal Singh, Sangharsh Veer Singh and Amandeep Singh.

The chief administrator appealed to general public not to purchase property/plots/buildings in unauthorized colonies as GLADA would not provide any facility, including water supply, sewerage, electricity connections, street lights etc.

MC razes 2 illegal buildings and seals 5

The municipal corporation on Wednesday razed two illegal constructions and sealed five buildings which were in violation of the building bylaws.

The buildings were situated on Chaar Khamba Road in Model Town, Model Town-Jawaddi road, and near New Krishna Mandir in Model Town extension.

The MC executive engineer-cum-assistant town planner (ATP) of Zone D, Balwinder Singh,said the civic body had received complaints against a few buildings, while others were identified by building inspectors during routine inspections. The owners have been restricted from taking up illegal constructions in the future or strict legal action can also be taken against violators, he said.

He added that the civic body had also demolished three other illegal under-construction buildings in the Model Town extension on December 7 and drive against illegal constructions is still on.