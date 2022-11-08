GLADA razing ‘illegal’ colonies, builders stage protest in Ludhiana

Decrying the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority’s(GLADA) drive to raze the ‘illegal’ colonies and lodging FIRs against builders, the Punjab Land Dealers and Colonisers’ Association staged a protest near Ladhowal toll plaza on Monday.

Protesting against the government’s decision of making the NOCs (no-objection certificates) mandatory for the sale of properties in the state, a number of builders from different districts of Punjab also joined the protest.

President of the association Gurmeet Singh Mundian demanded that the colonies developed till 2022 should be regularised without any condition. He said, “Two FIRs have been lodged against builders in the last week and we strongly oppose the authorities, who are verifying the colonies to be razed.”

He said, “Two months have passed since the government announced to issue NOCs to plot holders through an online portal, and over 35,000 applications are lying pending with the GLADA officers.” He further said that as the registration of properties without NOCs had been stopped at sub-registrar offices, thousands of people who depend on the property and housing business were suffering huge losses.

He demanded that the collector rates being charged by the municipal corporation should be brought down to ₹100 per square foot and the condition of NOC for electricity connections should be dropped.

General secretary of the association Abdul Mangat said, “Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking votes in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh on the basis of work done in Punjab, but in reality, the government has failed to live up to the expectations of people.” He said despite several protests and memorandums, their demands were not being heard.

‘Devise new real estate policy’

He said, “A five-member panel consisting of builders should be constituted to devise a new real estate policy for Punjab.”

MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi also visited the protest site. He assured the protestors that a meeting would be scheduled in the coming days with chief minister Bhagwant Mann and concerned officials to discuss their demands.

