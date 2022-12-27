Global Investors’ Summit: CM Yogi to hold roadshow in Mumbai on Jan 5 to draw domestic investors

LUCKNOW Continuing his efforts to attract investors in the run-up to the Global Investors’ Summit, scheduled to be held in Lucknow between February 10 and 12 next year, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will take part in a roadshow in Mumbai on January 5. The roadshow will focus on inviting prominent industrial organisations to invest in the state.

On the occasion, the CM will meet senior officials of the Tata Group, Reliance Industries, Mahindra, Godrej, Aditya Birla Group, Bombay Dyeing, Britannia, JSW Group, and the Asian Paints Group. Apart from these, CM Yogi will also meet representatives from the banking sector and the film industry, said a state government spokesperson.

The development comes after the CM sent eight teams led by ministers to 16 countries. The teams received investment proposal worth over ₹7.12 lakh crore, as per state government claims. Following a successful campaign in foreign nations, the U.P. government is now eying investments from domestic businesses. To this end, a group of state ministers will hold roadshows in seven major cities throughout the nation.

On the instruction of the CM, a new team of ministers -- including cabinet ministers and those with an independent charge -- has been formed for domestic roadshows. The ministers will be accompanied by senior officers on these tours. These teams are expected to hold discussions with large industrial groups like Adani Group, Hitachi, Hiranandani Group, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Maruti Suzuki, Ashoka Leyland, Goenka Group, and Oswal Industries, among others.

According to the schedule released by the state government, the domestic roadshows will start from Mumbai on January 5. Along with CM Yogi, industrial development minister Nandagopal Nandi and independent charge minister Ravindra Jaiswal will also attend this roadshow.

Later, on January 9, state finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna will hold a roadshow in Chennai with independent charge ministers Aseem Arun and Nitin Agarwal. Following this, there will be a roadshow in New Delhi on January 13. This will be led by industrial development minister Nandagopal Nandi, IT and Electronics department minister Yogendra Upadhyay, urban development minister AK Sharma, and independent charge minister Sandeep Singh.

On January 16, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will hold a roadshow in Kolkata along with industrial development minister Nandagopal Nandi, minister of independent charge Dayashankar Singh and minister of state Ajit Singh Pal.

Subsequently, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak will lead the team in Hyderabad on January 18. He will be accompanied by technical education minister Yogendra Upadhyay and independent charge minister Arun Saxena. Then on January 20, PWD minister Jitin Prasad, agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, independent charge minister Jayendra Pratap, and minister of state Jaswant Saini will hold meetings with business leaders in Ahmedabad.

Finally, on January 23, a team of ministers -- including industrial development minister Nandagopal Nandi, IT and Electronics minister Yogendra Upadhyay, and independent charge minister Aseem Arun -- will hold meetings with leading business houses in Bengaluru.