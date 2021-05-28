Global Village Idiot: Why data matters... and why it does not... even when it should

I love data. And how can one not? There’s so much of it around and more being generated every second. With so much information available and more on its way, one would think decision making and action-taking would be so easy, so precise, and so always-right for everyone everywhere.

That’s not how the world is working at the moment. Data is defined as factual information that can be used as a basis for reasoning, discussion, or calculation. Even when we have tonnes of data and analysis, and even when it is all very compelling, it does not seem to spur governments, societies, and people to act on the basis of it.

Take Covid-19 data for instance. When I look at statistics available, I am thinking stay indoors for another two-three months, maybe the whole of 2021, and definitely not sending my children to school. Many of my friends are looking at the statistics and saying, “Just another week or two and we will finally be able to get out of the house!”

Governments seem to be looking at stats and weighing when they want to ease restrictions. The USA, I believe, has looked at all the stats and already eased restrictions, to the extent that people don’t have to wear masks. The UK had a concert I believe. From where I am sitting, third, fourth, fifth waves are inevitable, because we are not learning how we are perpetuating the pandemic.

Why the different interpretations? Because we are looking at different parts of the data. Some are looking at number of cases, or positivity or new cases or related rates, et al. I am looking only at number of deaths. Why? Because I have written more obituaries this last year than I have done in my entire 30-year career. That’s called “proximity” in design terms, a concept that was explained to me 17 years ago by a former colleague and design wizard, Reena Roy.

You see, sometimes we act differently or don’t act on data, because the data has no immediate relevance to our daily actions. The classic example that comes to mind is what we see on TV news. I can’t remember the last time I saw something on TV news that was relevant to my daily life here in Pune.

You know which media has proximity to me and my needs? The local newspaper and the local edition of this national newspaper. In English, and in Marathi. They have people who are from the location and have lived here half their lives, if not all of it.

Then there is familiarity. The more we see information and terminology, the more comfortable we get with it and start believing we understand what it means. Familiarity brings comfort, which in turn facilitates a contempt for urgency.

Eventually, it influences only our words and communication without us ever having analysed or understood what the information was conveying, or how it affects the world, because we conclude that it is important to others, but not us.

The example I think of in this context is jobs data. Jobs data and emerging trends make sense only when one doesn’t have a job, or has been laid off, or is in danger of being laid off.

Another key reason why data may not lead to action is the source. The first thing I do when I see a graph or data chart, is to look at who’s produced the report. Then I know who they represent, can guess what the purpose of the information is and make an educated guess on whether I need to look deeper or beyond the data.

Data does not really change our underlying behaviour which comes from deep conditioning. We use information to make conversation, analyse, and socialise. But our default decisions and therefore, behaviour, does not change. Data is simply fodder to strengthen our convictions.

When we do act upon data? What kind of data do we act upon?

At the moment, I am in Dhayari, Sinhagad road. Which means I understand what water woes mean. One moment you have water, the next moment you don’t… for three days. When you have water, you may not have electricity.

You know who has the correct level of proximity and data relevance in such situations? The society secretary, gram panchayat, and water supplier.

People in Dhayari, especially the under-privileged and the old are struggling for vaccines. And the struggle is a little different in areas like this that are on the outskirts: you have to try for slots online half the day and stand in long lines with no social distancing in the scorching heat, just to be told there is no vaccine and to come back another day.

Who has the right level proximity? Your family members and friends who take turns to try for online slots; the Mayor’s list of vaccination centres for the next day; the village sarpanch and grassroots-level politician who genuinely make an attempt to get actionable information; but above all, our maid who called at 6.30 am when she learned that her local village school was a centre - she couldn’t get her first dose, but she stood in the line so that our 70+ elders could get a token for their second dose.

That’s data proximity, relevance, and support at its very best.