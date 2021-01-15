GMADA extends Eco City-2 scheme till January 29

Keeping in view the demand of general public, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has extended the scheme for allotment of 289 residential plots at Eco City-2, New Chandigarh, till January 29. Originally, the scheme was scheduled to end on January 14.

Sharing details, an official spokesperson of GMADA said the allotment price of the plots has been fixed at ₹25,000 per square yards (sq yd). The plots being offered have areas of 200 sq yd, 300 sq yd, 400 sq yd, 450 sq yd, 500 sq yd, 1,000 sq yd and 2000 sq yd.

The scheme brochure can be purchased at a cost of ₹100 from the single-window service counter, PUDA Bhawan, Sector 62, SAS Nagar, or from branches of various banks (Kotak Mahindra Bank, AXIS Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, State Bank of India, AU Small Finance Bank, Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank and HDFC Bank) associated with the scheme. Applicants can also register on gmada.gov.in and payment can be made online in such cases.