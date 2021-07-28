Home / Cities / Others / GMADA to e-auction of 40 commercial, residential properties from Aug 4 to 16
In the auction held in February this year, GMADA earned <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>544 crore against <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>794 crore, while in the auction held in December last year, out of 78 properties, only 10 were sold for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>134 crore. (HT FILE)
In the auction held in February this year, GMADA earned 544 crore against 794 crore, while in the auction held in December last year, out of 78 properties, only 10 were sold for 134 crore. (HT FILE)
others

GMADA to e-auction of 40 commercial, residential properties from Aug 4 to 16

In the last auction held in April this year, GMADA had sold 11 of the 44 sites put up for auction and earned 301 crore against the total reserve price of 452 crore.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON JUL 28, 2021 01:25 AM IST

Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will be holding an e-auction after a gap of three months and over 40 commercial and residential sites are up for grabs.

The e-auction will start at 9am on August 4 and end at 1pm on August 16, 2021.

As per an official spokesperson, 26 booths, five SCO/SCF, four IT plots, one Group Housing site, one school and two educational sites are available for e-auction. GMADA has fixed the base price of these properties and the information regarding these are available at www.puda.e-auctions.in.

In the last auction held in April this year, GMADA had sold 11 of the 44 sites put up for auction and earned 301 crore against the total reserve price of 452 crore. A school site of five acres in Eco City-1 went for 35 crore against the reserve price of 34.54 crore, while a group housing society of 6.5 acres in Sector 88 went for 111 crore against the reserve price of 96 crore.

In the auction held in February this year, GMADA earned 544 crore against 794 crore, while in the auction held in December last year, out of 78 properties, only 10 were sold for 134 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.