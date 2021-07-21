GMADA to widen Mohali’s ‘shopping lane road’

With a view to decongest traffic on the busy ‘shopping lane’ road, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will widen the road starting from Phase-7 light point to Phase-11 light point. It is one of the busiest stretches in the city.

The work on the ₹39-crore project will begin in September this year and tenders have already been floated for the same. All old trees, growing on both sides of the road, will be transplanted to other places.

As per information, the total length of the road to be widened is nearly 3.5km.

From the Phase-7 light point to the one near Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), the road will be widened from 30 metres to 60 metres. From PSEB light point to Army canteen in Phase-10, the road will be widened from 10.5 metres to 30 metres, while from Army canteen lights point to Phase-11 light point, the road will be widened from 10 metres to 30 metres.

GMADA chief engineer Davinder Singh said, “Tenders have already been floated and we are hopeful of starting the project in September this year. Residents have long been demanding for the widening of this road stretch due to the traffic congestion.”

NS Kalsi, former executive engineer, GMADA, said, “Once widened, traffic will be streamlined and there will fewer accidents. We also request the authority concerned to widen the road from Kumbra Chowk to Bawa White house in Phase-11, which ends at the railway station in Mohali.”

MC cycle track project a non-starter

Even after three years, the ambitious cycle track project of the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) has remained a nonstarter. In October 2019, the civic body has decided to construct a 6km cycle track from Phase-11 to Spice Chowk in Industrial Area, Phase-7 (till cremation ground) at a cost of ₹2.27 crore, but nothing has been done. At present, there are no cycle tracks in Mohali. The proposed cycle track was to start from Phase-11 in front of NIPER in Sector 67, pass through Kumbra Chowk, PCL light points, and go on till Industrial Area, Phase-7, Mohali.

City mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu said, “I fail to understand why this project was not implemented. I will hold a meeting with the officers concerned and make sure the project is expedited.”