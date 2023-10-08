Gorakhpur municipal corporation (GMC) will impose fine upto ₹2 lakh on Gorakhpur development authority (GDA), Airforce and other government offices for not signing agreement with municipal corporation for disposal of their waste under Swachh Bharat Mission programme.

GMC to penalise govt depts for not signing garbage disposal pact (File)

“Despite notices these departments have not yet signed the agreement with municipal corporation for disposal of their waste. The corporation had decided to impose a fine on them,” said Dr Mani Bhushan Tiwari, assistant municipal commissioner and nodal officer of Swachh Bharat Mission.

He said the National Green Tribunal had asked the officials to impose fine on any person or agency, be it government or private, found throwing garbage in public places.

He said that two weeks back the Airforce and railway officials were seen indulged in spade of words regarding disposal of garbage at a garbage centre made near railway line and Mohaddipur.

He said waste was being collected, transported and disposed of in accordance with the solid waste management rules. He said if any person, hotel or market did not comply with the directives, they would be liable to pay environment compensation. He hinted that in coming days the fine could be increased and appealed to the department officials to prevent the disposal of garbage in public places.

