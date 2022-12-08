GMDA opens technical bids for SPR, work likely to start early next year

Gurugram: The work on upgradation of Southern Peripheral Road is likely to start early next year as GMDA has opened the technical bids for the road project. The GMDA on Thursday said that six companies have come forward and submitted their bids for the over 800 crore project.

The SPR project will involve construction of eight flyovers, and expansion of the road from Ghata upto Kherki Daula. GMDA officials said that the technical bid for the project has been opened and six companies have submitted their bids, which shall be evaluated and one of the companies will be chosen to execute the project, based on their expertise and competence.

The upgradation project has to be completed in two and half years, they said.

The SPR redevelopment project has been delayed due to issues of funding, and it was approved in the GMDA’s authority meeting held in June.

According to the proposed plan, the 12 kms road will have a six-lane main carriageway and six-lane service roads with three carriageways on each side. It will have three-metre-wide footpaths, a cycle track, and a green area. Drainage will also be built to ensure that there is no waterlogging on the entire stretch.

The GMDA officials said that after the opening of tecnical bids, the next step is the opening of financial bids, which will happen at the end of this month. The final decision on contractor, who will get this project will be taken by the committee headed by GMDA CEO and it also includes chief engineers of GMDA, PWD B&R and HSVP among other officials.

A senior GMDA official said, “Six companies have submitted their technical bids for this project. The work is likely to start early next year.”