GMDA to develop 17.72 km green belt and central verge on major sector roads in Gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Thursday announced that it will undertake plantation and maintenance of horticulture works on the 17.73 kilometres along the sector dividing roads in the city. The GMDA will develop green belts of sector-31/40 dividing road near Jal Vayu Vihar in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/Ht Photo)

The authority has issued tenders at an estimated cost of ₹1.39 crore and work will include development of green belt and central verge over a total length of 17.72km, said senior GMDA officials.

The roads identified include, the Sector 31/40 (2100 m), Sector 49/50 (2160m), Sector 45/52 (2120 m), Sector 46/51 (2130 m), Sector 47/50 (Mayfield Garden to RPS School Red Light), Sector 47/49 (Sohna Road to RPS School Red Light – 2600m), Mayfield Garden to Tigra Road – 2690m, the road from Y-point of Sector 51/52/57 to T-point of Sector 50 Road – 2120m.

The GMDA will plant trees and ensure extensive upkeep to ensure long-term greenery of these spaces, said officials.

On Thursday morning, the authority conducted a plantation drive at the Sector 16 Boosting Station. The initiative was led by Shyamal Misra, GMDA Chief Executive Officer, who planted the first sapling, marking the authority’s efforts to integrate green practices with core infrastructure development.

Misra said authority is committed to enhancing the city’s green cover alongside building robust infrastructure, ensuring a more liveable and resilient Gurugram for its residents.”

“This plantation activity is part of GMDA’s larger plan aimed at increasing urban green spaces, particularly in and around public utilities and infrastructure hubs. Similar drives will be planned across Gurugram as part of this sustained effort,” the authority said in a statement issued on Thursday.