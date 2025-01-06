GMDA to fell 686 trees to complete road construction

Gurugram:To pave the way for completion and construction of three sector roads in the city, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has received permission from the forest department to fell 686 trees in Sector 102A/107, Sector 70A, and Sector 53/56 dividing roads, officials said on Monday. A senior GMDA official said that they have tried to ensure that minimum trees are felled for the construction of these roads, and they had even planned transplantation of few trees but the plan did not materialise as the trees could not be shifted. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Most of these trees are on green belts and these are required to be felled for the construction of service roads and drains," the official said.

The environment wing of the authority has floated a tender to auction these trees as felling of these trees was required to complete the three roads.

As per the tender, 462 trees will be felled to construct master sector dividing road between Sector 102A and Sector 103 adjacent to Dwarka Expressway. These green trees a total of 462 trees that include 24 Shisham trees, 103 kikar trees and 335 miscellaneous trees, official said.

This master sector dividing of 102A and 103 is being constructed at a cost ₹16.41 crore. The road connects the Dwarka Expressway with the under construction Sheetla Mata Medical College and Hospital, likely to be completed by this year-end.

For the sector dividing road of Sector 53 and Sector 56, the authority will fell 27 miscellaneous trees along the road.

Another 197 trees, as per the tender document, will be felled for the construction of sector 70A outer road which is being constructed at a cost of ₹15 crore. This road once completed is likely to help a large number of residents living in private condominiums along this road, they said.