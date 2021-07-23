Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / GNDU environment science prof is new PPCB chairman
others

GNDU environment science prof is new PPCB chairman

Vig, a professor in the department of botanical and environmental sciences at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, has research experience of 28 years in solid waste management and related fields
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:31 AM IST
New Punjab Pollution Control Board chairman Adarsh Pal Vig (HT Photo)

Patiala Noted environmental scientist Adarsh Pal Vig has been appointed the new chairman of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). PPCB is the regulator of all policies related to the pollution and environment in Punjab.

Vig, a professor in the department of botanical and environmental sciences at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, has research experience of 28 years in solid waste management and related fields. He has replaced SS Marwaha, who is also a noted academician. Former bureaucrat KS Pannu was the considered for the front-runner for this post, but a pending vigilance probe scuttled his chances.

Vig said, “I have been associated with research for long. Now, I have been tasked with implementing this research for a better future of the state. I will strive hard for providing a transparent system to the industry for economic growth, as well as preserving Punjab’s environment. Active guidance of all stakeholders will be solicited.”

Vig has also been a member of the State level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Punjab that grants clearance to major development projects in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite

Unusual ‘fire dosa’ in Indore restaurant intrigues people. Seen viral video yet?

Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue Origin space flight

Neighbour's dog brings her baby over for a visit. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP