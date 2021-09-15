GNDU pioneering course to train teachers for kids with disabilities

AMRITSAR Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) is pioneering a Special Education (multiple disabilities) course in Punjab and neighbouring states of North India to produce Special Teachers to look after needs of such special students.

From the current session (2021-22), the varsity has the approval of the Rehabilitation Council of India, Union education ministry, to run a BEd Special Education (Multiple Disabilities) with an intake of 30 seats. The course aims at developing teachers for differently-abled children and for creating an inclusive environment in schools. Vice-chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu said, “A great beginning has been made and we will soon produce teachers to cater to special kids.”