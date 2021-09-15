Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GNDU pioneering course to train teachers for kids with disabilities

Special teachers are being trained at GNDU for working with students with disabilities; this BEd special education has union ministry approval
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 11:51 PM IST
GNDU is training special teachers for kids with disabilities and create an inclusive environment. (HT PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSES ONLY)

AMRITSAR Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) is pioneering a Special Education (multiple disabilities) course in Punjab and neighbouring states of North India to produce Special Teachers to look after needs of such special students.

From the current session (2021-22), the varsity has the approval of the Rehabilitation Council of India, Union education ministry, to run a BEd Special Education (Multiple Disabilities) with an intake of 30 seats. The course aims at developing teachers for differently-abled children and for creating an inclusive environment in schools. Vice-chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu said, “A great beginning has been made and we will soon produce teachers to cater to special kids.”

