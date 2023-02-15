Home / Cities / Others / Goa beaches witness over 850 cases of jellyfish stings in past three months

Goa beaches witness over 850 cases of jellyfish stings in past three months

Published on Feb 15, 2023 09:46 AM IST

More than 850 persons bathing in Goa beaches have, over the last three months, claimed that they were stung by jellyfish – an average of nine persons per day, according to data provided by lifeguards

For representational purposes only. (Reuters File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

More than 850 persons bathing in Goa beaches have, over the last three months, claimed that they were stung by jellyfish – an average of nine persons per day, according to data provided by lifeguards.

The bulk of the attacks – 710 – were reported along the lesser crowded beaches in South Goa, with 225 incidents reported from Betalbatim alone, while Colva had 180, and Benaulim and Zalor beaches 50 each. At a swimathon event, 125 participants too complained of jellyfish attacks.

However, most crowded beaches of north Goa reported only 140 such incidents, with Calangute and Baga reporting 60 each, with 20 in Sinquerim.

Lifeguards, when faced with such cases, offer first aid such as spraying the affected area with vinegar and thereafter warm water to prevent the spread of toxins.

Jellyfish attacks are not uncommon on the beaches of Goa though they were once considered very rare.

Between November 15 and December 5 in 2020, 385 cases of jellyfish attacks were reported in Goa, with 90 of those being reported in just two days.

There are two kinds of Jellyfish – toxic and non-toxic. Most jellyfish stings are harmless to humans and cause only mild irritation, but in very rare cases they can cause harm upon contact.

Jellyfish stings could sometimes cause breathing difficulty and chest pain.

In the recent past, there have been sightings of the Portuguese man o’ war, commonly known as the bluebottle jellyfish, in Goa waters.

