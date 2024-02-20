 Goa: Coast Guard carries out medical evacuation of Mexican national from cruise ship - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Other Cities / Goa: Coast Guard carries out medical evacuation of Mexican national from cruise ship

Goa: Coast Guard carries out medical evacuation of Mexican national from cruise ship

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 20, 2024 03:05 PM IST

Indian Coast Guard conducts successful medevac of 53-year-old Mexican national suffering a heart attack aboard cruise ship off Goa coast.

The Indian Coast Guard on Monday evening successfully undertook the medevac (medical evacuation) of a 53-year-old Mexican national Fernando Cruz Mendez who suffered a heart attack aboard the cruise vessel Celebrity Millenium 40km off the Goa coast.

Mexican national Fernando Cruz Mendez suffered a heart attack aboard the cruise vessel. (Indian Coast Guard)
Mexican national Fernando Cruz Mendez suffered a heart attack aboard the cruise vessel. (Indian Coast Guard)

“Coast Guard Headquarters at Goa immediately diverted ICGS C-158 which was on area patrol to render assistance to the patient onboard. The ship reached alongside the vessel at 2130 hrs. At about 2140 hrs, ICGS C-158 cast off the cruise ship along with the patient, the patient’s wife and 01 medical attendant and headed towards the Mormugao harbour. ICGS C-158 entered Mormugao Harbour at 2330 hrs and handed over the patient to an ambulance provided by Agent at Mormugao Port for further medical management,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The vessel Celebrity Cruise had departed from Goa’s Mormugao Port and was travelling towards Mumbai when the Mendez, a passenger, complained of uneasiness prompting the ship to call for a medical evacuation of the patient.

