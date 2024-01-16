Indian Coast Guard rescues 182 stranded pilgrims on grounded ferry in Bengal

The Indian Coast Guard rescued about 182 pilgrims stranded on a grounded ferry in West Bengal's South 24 Paraganas on Tuesday morning. The incident took place near Namkhana in Kakdwip as the pilgrims were returning from the Ganga Sagar Mela after taking a holy dip on Makar Sankranti after the ferry, named ‘MV Swasthya Sathi’, ran aground due to extremely poor visibility, according to a government statement. The ferry carried around 400 pilgrims from Ganga Sagar Mela at Sagar Island to Kakdwip. (HT Photo)

Commandant Akshay Jain, Coast Guard PRO, North East, said that the ferry carried around 400 pilgrims from Ganga Sagar Mela at Sagar Island to Kakdwip. At 5.30 am, the District Magistrate of South 24 Paraganas alerted the Coast Guard about the ferry grounding near Kakdwip.

Upon receiving the information, the Coast Guard's operations team immediately acted. Two Air Cushion Vehicles (ACVs), or Hovercraft, were dispatched from Haldia and Sagar Island for the rescue operation.

The ACVs reached the incident site at approximately 8.40 am and after assessing the situation, an evacuation plan was formulated. Simultaneously, a Coast Guard team approached the stranded vessel to reassure the people on board. The personnel were briefed about the evacuation plan, and the hovercrafts began the evacuation process at around 8.50 am, transporting individuals to the nearest point at Lot no 8 jetty in Kakdwip. The evacuation of 182 pilgrims on board the ferry was completed by 11.00 am.

Subsequently, the ferry floated during high water, and, guided by the ACVs, it moved with the remaining pilgrims towards a safe destination.

‘Ganga Sagar Mela’

The ‘Ganga Sagar Mela’ is an annual Hindu festival held at Gangasagar in West Bengal, commemorating the Ganges and Bay of Bengal confluence. This event coincides with Makar Sankranti, typically falling between January 14 and 15 each year, and this year's fair commenced on January 8.

The occasion attracts numerous spiritual devotees who specifically come to partake in the ritualistic dip in the holy waters of the Ganges at Sagardwip. At this point, it converges with the Bay of Bengal.

During this ‘Ganga Sagar Mela’, the Indian Coast Guard strategically deployed maritime units to ensure the safety and security of individuals participating in the event. A rapid lifesaving action team, equipped with divers and a Gemini boat, is stationed at the Mela site to respond promptly to any unforeseen events. Additionally, an officer from the Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Frazerganj is positioned at Sagar Island to coordinate with state authorities and oversee safety and security along the seafront.