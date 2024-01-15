Magh Mela begins: Lakhs brave cold, take dip in Sangam on Makar Sankranti

Braving cold winds and fog, lakhs of pilgrims took a holy dip in chilly Sangam water on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, marking the start of 54-day annual religious Magh Mela-2024 fair here on Monday. By 6pm, 20.90 lakh people had taken the holy dip in Sangam, said officials. (Anil K Maurya/HT)

Despite 7.2 degrees Celsius temperature and cold winds sweeping the open sandy banks, the group began the ritual bathing and offering prayers since 5am as others joined them.

Soon, all eight temporary bathing ghats set up for the occasion witnessed similar scenes as pilgrims arrived from cities, small towns and villages across states to follow in the footsteps of their parents and grandparents in a tradition that for decades has made the Magh Mela the largest annual religious gathering of its kind in the country.

According to Magh Mela officials, by 8am over 5 lakh pilgrims had taken the dip. Their number rose to over 8.70 lakh by 10am and crossed 12.50 lakh by 12noon. By 2pm, around 16.30 lakh people and by 6pm 20.90 lakh people had taken the holy dip, they added.

Devotees had started arriving in large numbers from Sunday morning onwards and continued to come all through the day on Monday. Tight security measures were in place to ensure smooth conduct of the bathing. “The bathing took place smoothly and no untoward incident was reported during the day,” said Magh Mela Adhikari Dayanand Prasad.

In view of the heavy rush of devotees, traffic diversions were put in place at all the entry points of Prayagraj district. Railways and UP State Roadways Transport Corporation had made special arrangements for the devotees by running special buses and trains.

All through the day, the ghats remained abuzz with pilgrims. Free meals, including the traditional “Khichri ”, were distributed by many to pilgrims in the mela area. Explaining the importance of Makar Sankranti, noted astrologer and director of Utthan Jyotish Sansthan, Prayagraj Pt Diwakar said Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

“The origin of Sankranti can be traced back to ancient times when the festival was associated with the winter solstice. Makar Sankranti holds a great value of historical significance and references to the festival can be found in both stories, tales, jatakas and even some scriptures. It is often linked to the solar calendar, focusing on the movement of the Sun from the southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere and the fact that post-Sankranti the days finally get longer and the chilly winters are almost about to end,” he added.

“According to some Hindu beliefs, Makar Sankranti is the day when Lord Surya (the Sun God) visits his son Shani (Saturn). According to legends, Lord Surya and his son Shani had a strained relationship, but on this day, they came together to mend their differences,” he explained.

Moreover, it is believed that all the Gods decent to Earth to take a dip in the holy Ganga waters on Makar Sankranti. Because of this belief, many people visit Haridwar, Rishikesh, Varanasi or Prayagraj during the Sankranti time to take a dip in the Ganga. “The festival is not just about grand celebrations but it also involves a range of rituals and customs. Taking a dip in rivers, especially the Ganga, is considered very important and beneficial on Makar Sankranti. On the day of Makar Sankranti, people also engage in charitable activities and donations. People offer sesame seeds, jaggery, and food items to the less fortunate and fly kites together as a community and family,” Tripathi said.

Prayagraj divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, district magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal and Mela Adhikari Dayanand Prasad, additional director general of police (Prayagraj zone) Bhanu Bhaskar, Prayagraj commissioner of police Ramit Sharma and DIG (Mela) Rajiv Narayan Mishra were seen personally issuing appeals to pilgrims to vacate ghats immediately after taking the dip to prevent overcrowding.

Hundreds of pilgrims from Deoria, Ballia, Jaunpur, Sitapur, Ayodhya and other districts sang devotional songs to the accompaniment of musical instruments in the camps after midnight. Besides Uttar Pradesh, devotees from other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Chhattisgarh are camping in the Magh Mela area.