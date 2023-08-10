Goa DIG relieved of duties after misbehaving with woman at club

The Goa government on Wednesday relieved deputy inspector general of police (DIG) A Koan of his duties, days after he was caught misbehaving with a woman at a nightclub,

DIG A Koan was escorted out of the club in an inebriated state. (CCTV videograb)

State opposition parties, however, described the government’s decision as woefully inadequate.

Recently posted to Goa and given charge as DIG, Koan misbehaved with a woman who was at the same beach club, Las Olas, along with her partner, in the Calangute beach area on Monday night.

CCTV footage from the club showed the woman reacting angrily and slapping the police officer on the face. Soon after, the footage showed the officer being escorted out of the club by private security guards who intervened during the altercation between the woman and the police officer.

Footage also showed Koan, who was dressed in civil clothes, barely being able to walk out of the club on his own.

No complaint has been filed by the woman.

“He is a predator. If police who are supposed to protect them (women) are going to molest them, and then get it on the face. He should be suspended and sent home. It was our expectation that like any other sexual predator action should have been taken against him. Tomorrow if a common person misbehaves with a woman and gets two slaps in return, he would have been arrested and a case filed against him. Here no such thing happened, he has only been relieved from his duty as DIG,” opposition legislator Vijai Sardesai said.

“The police, who have to protect women, now begin to do this, which has been the government’s response. Yesterday the Chief Minister (Pramod Sawant) assured that he would take action... He should take action as per law,” he added.

When asked about the developments in the case, chief minister Sawant said that the Union home ministry has been informed about it.

“We have already reported the matter to the head office and notified the (union) home ministry. (Any) other action will be taken by the home ministry. He (Koan) has been relieved of his charges,” Sawant said.

On Monday, Sawant had promised “strict action” against an officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS) who allegedly misbehaved with a woman at a nightclub in Goa. Koan’s identity had not been made public at the time.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Goa’s top cop DGP Jaspal Singh said that an incident report has been sent to the CM for the state government to take further action.

“The incident, the knowledge of which we received via social media, was verified based on the circumstances and prima facie found to be true. There are no statements recorded yet,” Singh said.

While not specifically referring to this incident, Singh posted on Twitter that the IPS cadre as a whole should not be judged based on an isolated incident.

“Don’t judge officers of the IPS based on isolated instance of misdemeanour. They come out of long, arduous and meticulous training to serve the nation. They have sacrificed lives at the altar of nation and are fighting terrorism, insurgency and naxalism and daily crime,” Singh said.

Koan was earlier posted in the Delhi police traffic department and served as deputy commissioner of police as well as the additional commissioner of police in the wing.

