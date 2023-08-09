Home / Cities / Others / Goa CM promises action against IPS officer accused of misbehaving with woman

Goa CM promises action against IPS officer accused of misbehaving with woman

ByGerard de Souza
Aug 09, 2023 03:46 PM IST

According to a report forwarded to Sawant, the woman was with her partner when the officer, who has recently been posted to Goa, allegedly touched her inappropriately

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday promised “strict action” against an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer accused of misbehaving with a woman at a nightclub on Monday night.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant. (ANI)
“Strict action will be taken against him. We will not tolerate this,” he said in the Goa assembly when Opposition lawmaker Vijai Sardesai raised the matter.

Sardesai said the officer misbehaved and should be immediately recalled. “Suspend him and relieve him [of his duties]. He should be sent home. This is a blot on the police. They are paying only lip service to women’s empowerment.”

Police initiated an internal inquiry into the incident in the absence of a complaint. Goa police chief Jaspal Singh said a report was sent to the chief minister for the government to take further action. He added they came to know about the incident via social media. “[It] was verified... based on the circumstances and prima facie it was found to be true. No statements have been recorded yet.”

