Goa Governor requests Centre for assistance to flood-affected people in state

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai requested assistance from the Central government on Monday for flood victims in Goa.
ANI | | Posted by Shanza Khan, Panaji, Goa
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Speaking to ANI, he informed more than 5,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed due to heavy rains.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Monday requested the Central government to provide assistance to flood-affected people in Goa.

Speaking to ANI, he informed more than 5,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed due to heavy rains.

"I request the Centre to provide assistance to flood-affected people in Goa. As per government sources, more than 5,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed due to heavy rains. The estimated loss is around 500 crore," Pillai told ANI.

Earlier on July 24, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him to enquire about the prevailing flood situation in Goa due to incessant rains and assured him of the Centre's full support and assistance to the State.

Sawant further said that he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the widespread damage caused in the State due to incessant rains.

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in parts of Goa inundating houses, leaving hundreds stranded, communication lines snapped and rail and road traffic disrupted.

