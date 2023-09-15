Goa is overfull, need ‘quality tourists’ not quantity: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa is overfull with tourists and needs to attract ‘quality tourists’ to avoid the consequences of ‘quantity tourists’, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has said. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo)

Speaking at the launch of a Taxi aggregator app, under the aegis of the Goa government, the chief minister said that the state was taking several steps to attract quality tourists to Goa.

“We have seen the results of ‘quantity’ tourists coming to Goa. Goa is currently overfull,” said Sawant.

The government is focussing on improving the ease of living and the happiness index of tourists who come from around the country, he said.

Getting quality tourists will benefit all stakeholders from shack owners to taxi operators, said the chief minister, adding if we want quality tourists then we have to provide quality services.

Launching the app, Sawant said that it would bring a bad name to Goa if a tourist is charged from the airport to his hotel more than he paid for the flight to Goa.

The state is gearing up for the second full tourism season which usually begins in the first week of October before reaching its peak during the Christmas-New Year period and continues until the end of May.

Goa receives around eight million tourists every year around one-tenth of whom are foreigners.

