Goa man held for sexual abuse of girls, sharing sexually explicit content

The Goa Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly sharing sexually explicit photos and videos of girls and boasting of having had sexual relations with them. Soham Naik, the accused, boasted among his friends that he had sexually explicit videos. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police superintendent Santosh Dessai cited their investigation and said it prima facie showed there were such images and videos on the phone of Soham Naik, whose father is a member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a municipal councillor. “We have urged women who have been victimised to come forward and register complaints,” said Dessai. “The crime branch has taken over the case and will take the investigation forward.”

The matter came to light after a local daily reported that Naik boasted among his friends that he had sexually explicit videos.

Naik has been booked for rape, circulation of obscene material, cheating, criminal intimidation, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Information Technology Act.

Naik, a resident of Curchorem in south Goa, was arrested on Sunday night, after the police registered a case alleging that he was “in possession of sexually explicit videos and further circulated/transmitted the obscene video containing sexually explicit acts, thereby outraging the modesty of girls.”

In the first complaint filed in the case, a girl alleged that Naik developed a relationship with her under the pretext of marriage, raped her, filmed the assault, and sent the video to his friend circle.

A second complainant said Naik contacted her via Instagram and sent her a photograph of his private parts. She added that he threatened and pressured her to meet him and share contact details of other girls for exploitation.