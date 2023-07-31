Goa: Opp MLAs protest Speaker’s decision disallowing Manipur debate, suspended

All seven opposition lawmakers were suspended from the Goa assembly for two days on Monday after they protested Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar’s decision to disallow discussion on ethnic violence in Manipur.

The Speaker said the suspended members crossed limits. (Twitter)

“I moved a resolution calling for peace in Manipur and on the central government to ensure peace, law, and order in the state and to start a dialogue with the communities to protect their life, religious structures, and property,” said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Cruz Silva.

Silva was among the seven lawmakers of Congress, AAP, Goa Forward Party, and a lone Revolutionary Goans member Viresh Mukesh Borkar who rushed to the Well of the House holding placards. They marched through the aisles of the House holding placards demanding the issue be discussed.

Opposition leader Yuri Alemao of the Congress accused the Speaker of acting in a dictatorial and biased manner which forced the Opposition to protest in the House.

“This is a serious issue that we needed to discuss and seek answers on behalf of the people of Goa from the ruling party and the Union home ministry. But the governments both at the Centre and the state do not even allow this issue to be discussed,” Alemao said.

Goa Forward Party leader Vijai Sardesai asked if the European Union can discuss Manipur, then why cannot they do so. “Manipur is part of India and not a part of Europe. We are concerned for our fellow Indians.”

Borkar pointed out how the Speaker allowed a lengthy resolution of a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party member condemning the BBC for producing a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tawadkar said the members crossed limits by going to the desk of a member who was speaking and attempting to intimidate him into remaining silent. “They have been suspended for today [Monday] and tomorrow [Tuesday],” Tawadkar said.

