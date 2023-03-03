Goa to explore using abandoned mines for pumped storage, floating solar: Minister

The Goa government will explore the possibility of using abandoned mining pits to help to set up floating solar power units as well as reservoirs for pumped storage, as the state attempts to meet its ambitious target of ensuring 50% power by renewable energy by 2030 and 100% by 2050, state power minister Sudin Dhavalikar said.

Goa power minister Sudin Dhavalikar (Twitter/@SudinDhavalikar)

Speaking at a conference on renewable energy, Dhavalikar said that the state would need to install “2,000 megawatts of solar power plants to achieve 100% renewable energy target.”

The government is working on a mega solar project, hydro solar project and floating solar project, he said, adding “We have emphasised making use of the abandoned mining pits for this purpose so that our state will be self-reliant and sufficient in renewable energy… our state has limited land resources with a peculiar geographical topography for installation of ground-mounted solar farms.”

Earlier, chief minister Pramod Sawant said that Goa itself has an ambitious target to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2050 for all sectors in Goa and devised an “energy action plan.” It is estimated that implementation of the 100% renewable energy plan will create approximately 16,000 additional jobs, he had said.

“After collecting the data and holding various consultations with the stakeholders, the energy action plan for all the sectors the electricity, transport, agriculture, fisheries, and industry, among others have been completed which will soon be adopted by the state,” Sawant said.

The chief minister said that the government has set a target to generate 150 megawatts of green energy in the next two years, and will also set up 100-megawatt solar power plants across the city.

Dhavalikar said achieving the target (100% renewable power by 2050) would mean generating 2,000 megawatts of power via solar means.

“Considering the present situation and future requirement for transforming business, industries and hospitality and power generation patterns, about 2,000 megawatts of solar power plants would have to be installed to achieve the 100% renewable energy target,” Dhavalikar said.

Speaking about the state government’s initiative, Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director, Tata Power, said the target was ambitious considering the size of the incremental steps that need to be taken over the next seven years.

“It’s a tall order. It’s a very difficult task and I think we all have to contribute,” Sinha said, adding that the steps that the state government and the industries in Goa, will make it happen.

Sinha also said that the incumbent distribution companies (discoms) were resisting the move towards renewable energy.

“People are generating electricity (via solar panels) and giving it to the grid. However, we find that there is a lot of resistance from the incumbent electricity discoms because they feel that their consumers are going away and their ability to control or to manage the supply will reduce,” he said.

