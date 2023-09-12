Goa’s sole Konkani radio station at risk as Akashvani mulls changes

The popular FM Radio channel in Goa is set to be reorganised and its programmes modified in the state’s only Konkani radio station, officials said. Goa currently has three government run radio channels AIR broadcast on the medium wave. (Representative file image)

According to a notice by director general (DG) of Akashvani, the Panaji station will now broadcast a single service with drastic reduction in the slots afforded for regional languages and local programmes which will instead be replaced by Vividh Bharati programming from Delhi and Mumbai.

According to people aware of the details about the new changes, programmes to be excluded include daily 2.5 hours of Konkani music which is expected to see a drastic reduction, cancellation of the weekly hour-long Portuguese music programme as well as reduction in the local programming of local Marathi and English music slots.

“As per the new directive local programming will be reduced to non-peak hours while the prime morning and evening primetime slots will be reserved for news and Delhi programming,” a radio jockey, affiliated with the All India Radio (AIR), said on the condition of anonymity.

Goa currently has three government run radio channels AIR broadcast on the medium wave, Vividh Bharati which includes no local programming broadcast on FM and the FM Rainbow that broadcasts on 105.4 frequency.

The changes propose that the AIR and the FM Rainbow channels be merged sharply, reducing the entertainment programming and replacing it with news programming from the AIR channel.

The change in programming is expected to come into effect from October 1.

Dr Vasudha Gupta, in charge of the Goa Radio station remained unavailable for comment and this copy will be updated accordingly.

