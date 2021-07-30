Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / GoI recognises Chitkara University as Patiala’s green champion
others

GoI recognises Chitkara University as Patiala’s green champion

This award is given to colleges that have actively participated in keeping their campuses clean, sanitised, and are working towards the ‘Swachh Bharat’ goal
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Chitkara University, Patiala, being presented the ‘District Green Champion’ award for the academic year 2020-21 by the Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE), Ministry of Education, Government of India. (HT PHOTO)

In a major feat, Chitkara University, Patiala, has been recognised as the ‘District Green Champion’ for the academic year 2020-21 by the Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE), Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The award was presented to the varsity’s pro-chancellor, Madhu Chitkara, in the presence of Patiala deputy commissioner Kumar Amit.

This award is given to colleges that have actively participated in keeping their campuses clean, sanitised, and are in line with the ‘Swachh Bharat’ programme. The varsity, in a press release, stated, “Chitkara University successfully managed to set up the Swachhta Action Plan Committee, and adopted and implemented the best practices in areas of sanitation, hygiene, waste management, water management, energy management and greenery management.”

On receiving the honour, Madhu Chitkara said, “Along with technological and educational advancement, Chitkara University acknowledges the importance of environment and puts in concerted efforts towards achieving the best practices. This award is a testimony of the university’s commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development. I congratulate all the students and staff members for this honour.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat tests Husky’s patience in hilarious video. Doggo’s reaction is too adorable

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP