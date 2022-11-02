Gomti Book Festival: Author sessions, SSB band performance & competitions keep Day 5 abuzz

LUCKNOW: The nine-day-long Gomti Book Festival hosted an interesting mix of youth and veteran authors on Wednesday. From actor-writer Piyush Mishra to former district magistrate-turned-author Heera Lal, the book fair stage witnessed a lively discussion with ingenious minds on the day.

Around 4 pm, former Banda DM Heera Lal was interviewed about his book Dynamic DM. Answering the questions posed by interviewer Saurabh Lall, founder of digital marketing firm Content Culture, the former DM spoke about his achievements and the change he was able to bring into 471 villages under the “Model Gaon” initiative. So far, 10,000 copies of his book, which will soon be translated into Gujarati, have been sold. The retired IAS officer also mentioned that he is gearing up to write at least three more books. The session concluded with audience questions, book signing, and a photo session with the author.

Later in the day, Piyush Mishra spoke about his upcoming book -- titled Hamlet Kabhi Bombay Nahi Gaya urf Tumhari Aukaat Kya Hai Piyush Mishra -- and interacted extensively with the audience.

Apart from sessions with authors, the festival, being held at the Gomti Riverfront Park, also witnessed an interactive story-telling session through puppetry on Wednesday. Besides, former City Montessori School principal Vera Hajela conducted a session on public speaking. In addition, drawing and story-telling competitions -- under the theme of ‘Gomti as the lifeline of Lucknow’ -- were also held.

On the occasion, NGO workers discussed social causes as student volunteers performed street plays on cyber-crime. Meanwhile, a performance by the Sashastra Seema Bal remained one of the major attractions. The fair recorded a good turnout of visitors, including children, at its stalls on the day.

According to organisers, the festival is witnessing a footfall of about 5,000-6000 visitors daily. On its last day (November 6), the students who have participated in various activities during the festival will be felicitated.

