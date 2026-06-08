Gone missing at birth in Gkp, 2-yr-old reunited with parents

A two-year-old boy, taken away as a newborn and concealed allegedly by his uncle (Mausa), was reunited with his parents in Gorakhpur district, bringing to an end the family’s nearly two-year-long search, police said on Monday.

The toddler in his mother’s arms (HT Photo)

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The emotional reunion took place after police traced and recovered the child during an investigation into a complaint filed by his father, Hirdesh Yadav, against his brother-in-law, Abhay Yadav.

When the boy was handed over to his parents at Pipiganj police station on Monday, the child’s mother broke down in tears and embraced him tightly, seeing him for the first time in almost two years, and marking the end of the family’s relentless search.

Superintendent of police (North), Gyanendra Kumar, said the child had gone missing shortly after birth, prompting his parents to seek help from authorities and launch an extensive search. The case remained unresolved for nearly two years before investigators gathered crucial leads that led them to the accused relative.

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{{^usCountry}} “The child has been recovered and reunited with his biological parents. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused, and further investigation is underway,” Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The child has been recovered and reunited with his biological parents. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused, and further investigation is underway,” Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Hirdesh Yadav, a 32-year-old resident of Maharajganj district, his wife gave birth to the child at a private hospital two years ago. While they were returning home after being discharged, the newborn suddenly fell ill.

On receiving a call for help, his brother-in-law allegedly came to their residence and advised the family to focus on caring for the mother. He took the child with him and reportedly informed the family that the child had been admitted to a hospital for treatment of jaundice. However, the child subsequently went missing and could not be traced.

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Police said preliminary findings suggest that the accused had kept the child hidden from the family since infancy. Authorities are now investigating the motive behind the act and whether any other individuals were involved.

ABDUR RAHMAN