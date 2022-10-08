Gorakhpur admn on alert as rivers cross danger mark

The current in Rivers Rapti and Rohini is posing a serious threat to their embankments in Gorakhpur and Maharajganj district on Saturday, even as the sharp increase in water level of River Rapti has made residents of low-lying areas apprehensive.

Judging the devastating trend of flooded rivers, the district administration has constituted a joint team of revenue, irrigation and police officials for round-the-clock monitoring of embankments, and flood posts have been activated.

River Rapti crossed the danger mark in the district on Saturday evening, while River Rohini is flowing 87cm above its warning mark.

On Saturday, Rajesh Kumar Singh, ADM, finance, visited flood-affected villages and started relief operations. He asked officials to prepare reports on losses to crops in these areas.

The flood threat is looming large over 146 villages in six tehsils of Gorakhpur district and NDRF has been put on alert.

The flood situation in Balrampur and Shravasti districts has worsened with around two lakh people in both districts getting affected. The district administration has begun relief and rescue operations.

Sources said continuous rain in the Himalayan region and release of water by Nepal has compounded the problem.

Abdur Rahman