Gorakhpur: Cattle smuggler nabbed

A cattle smuggler sustained bullet injury in a gunfight and was later arrested by the police in the wee hours of Sunday in a village under the Chiluatal police station of the district. The injured has been identified as Zulfeqar, a resident of Kushinagar district. He is accused of being a member of an interstate cattle smuggling gang. SP North, Manoj Kumar said that police had intensified the operation against the cattle smugglers and had constituted some teams. One of the teams was carrying out a search operation when the accused started firing at them. Later he was arrested while two of his associates managed to flee from the scene. --Abdur Rahman

