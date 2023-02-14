Gorakhpur: Cops rescue class 3 student locked in school

A student of class 3 remained locked up in a government primary school for around 7 hours in Parmeshwarpur under Chargawan block of the district on Monday when the staff went home without checking if any student was left behind after the school got over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the request of parents, the police broke open the school’s lock and rescued the child.

According to reports, the 7-year-old boy fell asleep in his classroom on Monday and the staff locked the school and left without any checking.

Sources said the boy’s parents returned home late evening from their jobs, and found their son missing. They informed the police about it.

While searching for the kid, the cops reached the school and heard him weeping inside. They broke open the lock and rescued the child and handed him over to his parents.

Locals said the primary school was far from the village and therefore they could not hear the child shouting for help.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}