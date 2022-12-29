Gorakhpur officials urge residents to follow Covid protocols as region records 3 new cases in a day

GORAKHPUR Triggering concerns of a possible spread, three fresh cases of coronavirus surfaced in Gorakhpur and nearby Kushinagar on Wednesday. This has prompted health officials to draw up a plan to reduce rush in markets and urge people to follow all Covid protocols.

While two of three new cases have been reported from the Mohaddipur locality, the third infection was found in Kushinagar. Nodal officer for Covid management and additional chief medical officer Dr Anil Kumar Singh confirmed that after RT-PCR tests of the three patients at AIIMS Gorakhpur, their samples will be sent to the Regional Council of Medical Research at the district’s BRD Medical college.

Official sources said that all patients had a travel history and had been put under the observation of the medical team. On Wednesday, Dr Singh said a total 265 samples were tested but only three of them returned positive in the antigen test. He also urged people to use masks to prevent themselves from infection.

Earlier, two other patients who were found positive on December 25 were later found to be Covid negative in an RT-PCR test. However, keeping in mind the threat of the spread of Covid in the upcoming months, the district administration has issued a fresh calendar for traders in which a two-day closure of the market in separate parts has been increased to three days -- including Tuesday, Sunday, and Saturday. Sources said that step has been taken to reduce the crowd in markets.

Meanwhile, as a consequence of new Covid cases, the sale of masks and hand gloves along with sanitiser has registered a significant increase in the district in the past four days.