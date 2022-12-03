Gorakhpur: Police arrest criminal in extortion case

District police on Saturday arrested a criminal allegedly involved in extortion from a government school teacher who is the wife of an industrialist in the city.

The criminal identified as Amit Singh, a resident of jungle Kauria under Pipi Ghanj police station of the district, was wanted in the case for the past two months.

The police station in charge of the cantonment police station Shashi Bhushan Rai confirmed that a complaint was lodged by a government school teacher, Diptee Singh, wife of industrialist Vinay Singh, a resident of Daudpur.

On October 22, on the pretext of giving lunch box, the youth had tried to forcibly enter her flat but was stopped by the guard Pramod Kumar. Diptee Singh stated that the youth was following her for the past few months and had demanded for rupees two crores.

The incident was caught on CCTV camera and police identified the accused Amit, arrested him and sent him to jail.

ABDUR REHMAN