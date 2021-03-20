Home / Cities / Others / Gorakhpur will become textile hub: UP CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Gorakhpur was poised to become a textile hub as readymade garments were the second ODOP (one district one product) item of the district after terracotta
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Gorakhpur was poised to become a textile hub as readymade garments were the second ODOP (one district one product) item of the district after terracotta. Flatted (multi-storey) factory of readymade garments would be set up in Gorakhpur soon.

Yogi Adityanath said this in Gorakhpur while addressing the entrepreneurs of readymade garments at ODOP-Readymade Garments Exhibition. The exhibition started on March 16 at the Townhall ground.

The business of readymade garments is such that one may employ more people with less capital, he said.

CM Yogi said the state government had launched the highly successful ODOP scheme in February 2018 to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India.

The chief minister asked entrepreneurs to pay attention to quality and training, as well as making preparations according to the requirement of the market.

Gorakhpur had a textile market of about 2500 crore, he said.

“The readymade garments business can become the basis of self-reliance of women,” he added.

