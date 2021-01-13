Got Covid-19 vaccine? You’ll get QR code certificate on phone
All vaccine beneficiaries in Maharashtra will be given a vaccination certificate with unique QR (quick response) code as proof of their Covid-19 immunisation.
From January 16 (Saturday), the mass immunisation process against coronavirus is set to commence across the country.
So far, 7.72 lakh healthcare workers have registered on Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) — an online app for planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of the immunisation process.
As per a new feature on Co-WIN , the unique QR code-based vaccination certificate can be saved on mobile phones. The certificate will act as a ‘vaccine passport’ for international travellers and also help curb the cases of fake claims of immunisation.
“The unique QR code generation for each beneficiary will act as proof that the person has received the vaccine,” said state immunisation officer Dr D Patil.
“As everything will be centralised, the code will contain all the requisite information about the individual. So if anyone provides a fake vaccination certificate, the authorities can easily nab the person,” he added.
As per protocol, interchanging different types of vaccines is not allowed and a person should take both the shots of a single vaccine. The second shot is administered 28 days after the first dose.
Beneficiaries may develop minor side effects such as fever and body ache. The Maharashtra health department has trained its vaccinators to also address the problem of side effects.
“People with weaker immunity such as cancer patients or those suffering from diabetes, need to take the vaccine, as they fall into the category of high-risk groups. They should take at least a 30-minute rest after taking the shot,” said Patil.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Attack on Mumbai Police cop: Main accused on the run, 2 minors let off after warning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Owner of south Mumbai’s Muchchad Panwala held in drugs case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra govt likely to decide on starting Mumbai locals for all citizens today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nallasopara man tries to pass off wife’s murder as suicide, arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40-year-old sentenced to 6 months in prison for sexually assaulting stray dog in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Two pond herons found dead in Kalyan, near Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Got Covid-19 vaccine? You’ll get QR code certificate on phone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two open fire on homemaker in Bhiwandi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird culling: Panchkula admn trims down list of affected farms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
17-year-old missing Ludhiana girl found dead in her school
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man wanted for murder of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s aide arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At JNU’s first Swami Vivekananda lecture, Doval asks youth to focus on nation building
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt to set up panels to examine fee hike proposals by pvt schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Young and healthy to be given the shot first
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi receives first vaccine consignment, drive to be launched at 89 centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox