Sangam city roads: Over 228 crore okayed for upkeep

The state government has approved a budget of over ₹228.35 crore for the development and widening of seven roads of Sangam city under the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), officials said. Sangam area around which the Mahakumbh-2025 is to be organised in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

Out of the sanctioned funds, a sum of over ₹57.07 crore has also been released as the first instalment to begin these works, they added.

In contrast to the conventional practice of releasing 10% to 15% of the budget upfront for Mahakumbh works as first installment, this time, around 25% of the budget has been released at once. This measure aims to expedite the initiation of the projects without unnecessary delays. District officials said that the sanctioned works will be done at a faster pace after completing the tendering process.

“With the government having given the green light to seven projects of Prayagraj Development Authority, the ground is set to commence work promptly, following the tendering process in September, said Vijay Kiran Anand, Mahakumbh Mela Officer, Prayagraj.

A total budget of over ₹58.52 crore has been approved for the widening of Arail Bandh and out of the total required funds over ₹14.63 crore has been released as the first installment. The work will be started after issuing the tender in the first week of September, officials confirmed.

In Kumbh Mela, 2019, a tent city was also set up in Arail for tourists and visitors. It has been felt since then that the Arail Bandh needs to be widened. Recognising this, a proposal was submitted to the state government, with the ambitious aim of doubling the width of the Bandh area before Mahakumbh-2025. The planned embankment will stretch 4.90 km, spanning 24 meters in width, officials said.

The scope of these works encompasses the widening of roads from Govindpur Sabzi Mandi to Teliarganj crossing via Kailashpuri and Institute of Engineering and Rural Technology (IERT) crossing to Sadiyabad Salori and the Amitabh Bachchan culvert.

₹44.59 crore have been sanctioned for this 4.878 km stretch and out of the total funds, over ₹11.15 crore has been released as the first installment.

Works for which funds have been sanctioned and released:

₹8.48 crore as first installment of total ₹33.91 crore for widening of 3.41 km road from Ewing Christian College (ECC) to Noorullah Road

₹11.15 crore released as first installment of total ₹44.59 crore for widening of 4.878 km road from IERT to Teliarganj intersection.

₹5.64 crore released as first installment of total ₹22.56 crore for the construction of 3.30 km RCC road from Jhunsi GT Road to Chhatnag ghat

₹5.45 crore released as first installment of total ₹21.81 crore for widening of 2.20 km road from Jhunsi Katka Trisection to Bus Stand

₹5.51 crore released as first installment of total ₹22.34 crore for widening and beautification of Naini leprosy intersection to Naini railway station.

₹6.21 crore released as first installment of total ₹24.90 crore for widening of 4.10 km road from Naini Railway Station to Arail Ghat via FCI Road.

₹14.63 crore released as first installment of total ₹58.52 crore for the widening of Arail Bandh from New Yamuna Bridge to DPS School via Triveni Pushp.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON