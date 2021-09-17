Government College for Girls, Ludhiana felicitates new student council

Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, organised the installation ceremony of the new student council on Thursday. A total of 68 council members were felicitated by principal Sukhwinder Kaur. They took an oath to wholeheartedly fulfil their responsibility for the development of the institution. Harleen Kaur, incharge, student council, proposed a vote of thanks.

GNKCW celebrates Sangrad

Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, Ludhiana, celebrated Sangrand on Thursday. Prabhjot Kaur, HOD, Punjabi department highlighted the importance of this day. Principal Maneeta Kahlon prayed for the wellbeing of everyone and urged them to follow the path shown by the almighty.

Engineer’s Day celebrated at GNDEC

GNDEC, Ludhiana, inaugurated the ‘Eco Engineers’ Foundation’ on campus to mark Engineer’s Day. Principal Sehijpal Singh planted the first sapling at hostel number 1. Dean student welfare Parminder Singh, chief warden Manpreet Singh Malli, and hostel warden Manpreet Singh Sidhu attended the event. Sehijpal Singh congratulated the students and staff for their eco-friendly activities.

Personality development workshop held

The placement cell of Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, in collaboration with the Rotaract Club of the college, organised an online workshop on ‘Personality development and interview skills’ on Thursday. Jasminder Singh, former president of Rotary Club, Ludhiana Midtown, was the resource person. Over 100 students participated in this workshop.

Atal Tinkering lab inaugurated

Atal Tinkering Lab was inaugurated at Meritorious School, Ludhiana, under the expert supervision of the principal Parveen Sharma on Thursday. Sunny Bhalla, counsellor, ward number 82, Mandeep Kaur, principal and DM, Government School, Hassanpur, along with two block mentors, were guests of honour. According to the officials, students from other schools can also make models and enhance their innovative skills at the lab.