Government focuses on cleanliness during Mahakumbh

With focus on ensuring cleanliness during the Mahakumbh, the state government is gearing up for a “Swachh Kumbh” with extensive preparations. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In a bid to ensure a clean and well organised event, the administration is deploying over 10,000 cleaning staff. Additionally, 1.5 lakh toilets and 25,000 dustbins equipped with liner bags will be installed across the fair, aiming to maintain hygiene throughout the mega event.

To ensure cleanliness at the mela area, a total of 1,45,000 toilets and urinals will be set up. Besides, over 300 sectional vehicles and jet spray cleaning systems will be deployed while more than 10,000 employees will be responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of these facilities. Additionally, service levels will be monitored through QR codes, enabling immediate rectification of any issues.

For efficient waste management, 120 tippers and 40 compactor trucks will be deployed. Transfer stations have been set up in each sector, and GPS-based monitoring of vehicles will ensure timely and effective cleaning. Additionally, 25,000 dustbins equipped with liner bags will be installed, with the bags being replaced three times a day to maintain cleanliness.

A total of 10,200 sanitation workers, organised into 850 teams, will be deployed at the mela area. Special sanitation colonies have been constructed for their accommodation. To ensure transparency and timely payment, the daily wages of these workers will be directly deposited into their bank accounts, eliminating any financial confusion and guaranteeing fair compensation for their efforts.