Kohima, Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Thursday called for strengthening unity, harmony, and collective responsibility among all communities, stressing that the progress of the state depends on inclusive participation and mutual respect.

Governor calls for unity, collective participation for Nagaland's progress

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a civic reception organised by the Gorkha Public Panchayat Kohima here in honour of his taking over charge as the governor of the state on March 13, Yadav highlighted Nagaland's rich diversity as its greatest strength, stating that peaceful coexistence and shared efforts are key to sustained development and nation-building.

He lauded the Gorkha community for its legacy of discipline, patriotism, and service, noting that it has made significant contributions across sectors such as defence, public service, education, agriculture, and trade.

"Our state is known for its rich diversity and peaceful coexistence. This strength lies in our ability to celebrate our differences while working together for common progress," he said.

He described the community as an integral part of Nagaland's social fabric, playing an important role in fostering peace, harmony, and social cohesion.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Emphasising the importance of community organisations, Yadav acknowledged the role of the Gorkha Public Panchayat in preserving cultural heritage, promoting social welfare, and strengthening community spirit, while contributing to the broader interests of society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emphasising the importance of community organisations, Yadav acknowledged the role of the Gorkha Public Panchayat in preserving cultural heritage, promoting social welfare, and strengthening community spirit, while contributing to the broader interests of society. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The governor said such civic receptions are not merely ceremonial but serve as meaningful platforms to reaffirm shared values of unity, respect, and cooperation among diverse communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The governor said such civic receptions are not merely ceremonial but serve as meaningful platforms to reaffirm shared values of unity, respect, and cooperation among diverse communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Calling on the younger generation, he urged them to carry forward the legacy of their elders with dedication, discipline, and a commitment to the welfare of society and the nation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling on the younger generation, he urged them to carry forward the legacy of their elders with dedication, discipline, and a commitment to the welfare of society and the nation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Expressing appreciation for the warm reception, Yadav said he was deeply touched by the hospitality and spirit of togetherness, and expressed hope that the bonds of friendship, peace, and cooperation in Nagaland would continue to grow stronger. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expressing appreciation for the warm reception, Yadav said he was deeply touched by the hospitality and spirit of togetherness, and expressed hope that the bonds of friendship, peace, and cooperation in Nagaland would continue to grow stronger. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On arrival, the governor visited the Gorkha Singha Devi Mandir and viewed an exhibition of historical photographs displayed on the occasion.

GPPK president Santu Thapa shared the history of the Gorkha community in Nagaland since 1833, while Nagaland Gorkha Association president Nobin Pradhan submitted a formal representation to the governor.

The programme was marked by felicitation of the governor by various Gorkha community organisations led by the Nagaland Gorkha Association along with the Gorkha Public Panchayat Kohima and its frontal bodies, besides cultural performances.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

kohima nagaland See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON