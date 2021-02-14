Govt asks Covid vaccination centres to send out reminders about second jab

New Delhi

The Delhi government has directed all Covid-19 vaccination centres to ensure setting up a system to remind beneficiaries about the second dose of vaccine, which according to the government can be taken from any of the 261 functional vaccination centres, irrespective of where the first dose had been taken from.

“All Covid-19 vaccination centres have maintained records of beneficiaries who have taken the first shot in those centres. Nodal officers in these centres have been asked to ensure that they call up each and every one of them a day ahead of their second dose. There is a system in place which is supposed to send automated text messages. But we cannot take second chance,” said the official, who did not wish to be identified.

The official further said, “Also, beneficiaries can take the second dose in any centre, irrespective of where they had taken the first dose. Every centre has access to a master file concerning beneficiaries. They have to ensure that the file is properly updated and the data is appropriately fed into the government’s CoWin system.”

Officials, however, made clear that beneficiaries can only receive the second dose of the same vaccine that they got in the first round.

Around 1,82,000 health care and front line workers have got the first round of jabs so far.

Only 1,856 beneficiaries, out of 4,319 who were scheduled for the second dose on Saturday, turned up at the centres, government records showed. On Monday, 3,598 beneficiaries are scheduled to take the second dose. For the first dose, the drive is currently open for both health workers and front line workers.

Dr Suneela Garg, professor of community medicine at Maulana Azad Medical College, said: “A 28-days window between two doses is followed for most immunisation vaccines globally. I will still recommend that beneficiaries should take the second dose within a maximum gap of six weeks. It is important to note that herd immunity will come only with two doses of vaccination. Also, we need to go ahead with the drive and open it up for other priority groups.”

The Delhi government has plans to open the vaccination drive for people aged over 50 years and individuals with comorbidities by March 15.