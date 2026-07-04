New Delhi: The Delhi government has asked the Income Tax Department to join in developing new secretariat buildings at ITO, as its land lies between the Public Works Department (PWD) headquarters and Vikas Bhawan, which the government plans to combine for the project, an official familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Govt asks I-T Dept to join new secretariat development at ITO

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“The PWD has written to the I-T department to formalise the partnership and sign an MoU agreeing to provide their land for redevelopment. Once the arrangement is finalised, all three land parcels can be planned as a single integrated development rather than separate plots. This enables preparation of a consolidated master plan for the proposed twin towers of the new secretariat,” the official said.

When combined, the three parcels will create a contiguous 17.5-acre site, enabling planners to prepare a unified design for the proposed administrative complex.

The official said the I-T department has agreed in principle to participate in the redevelopment, subject to receiving built-up office space equivalent to its operational requirements in the new complex.

According to the current proposal, nearly one million square feet of the total built-up area will be earmarked for the I-T department, while the overall project is expected to offer around three million square feet of built-up space.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed development envisages two interconnected high-rise towers on either side of Vikas Marg, linked through an elevated skywalk. One tower is proposed on the existing PWD headquarters and GST office site, while the second will come up on the Vikas Bhawan campus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed development envisages two interconnected high-rise towers on either side of Vikas Marg, linked through an elevated skywalk. One tower is proposed on the existing PWD headquarters and GST office site, while the second will come up on the Vikas Bhawan campus. {{/usCountry}}

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The project aims to bring together the Delhi government’s dispersed administrative offices under one roof. At present, several departments function across multiple buildings in ITO, Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, and other locations, while the chief minister, ministers, and senior bureaucrats operate from the existing Delhi Secretariat at the Players’ Building in Indraprastha Estate.

The twin-tower proposal is estimated to cost more than ₹2,000 crore and is planned with modern office infrastructure, including energy-efficient systems, upgraded fire safety measures, centralised digital infrastructure and multi-level parking facilities.

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The proposal is awaiting further approvals before being placed before the Delhi Cabinet. The official said that once the land-sharing arrangement with the I-T department is formalised, the government can proceed with preparing detailed architectural plans and statutory clearances for the integrated complex.