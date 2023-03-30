Govt employees who ‘helped Atiq expand his illegal business’ under scanner

PRAYAGRAJ Authorities investigating the Atiq Ahmed case are preparing a list of employees in different government departments who allegedly helped the former MP in expanding his illegal business. The development comes in the wake of 26 police personnel being transferred due to their alleged proximity to Atiq.

The development comes in the wake of 26 police personnel being transferred due to their alleged proximity to Atiq. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the period between late 1970s and early 2010s, Atiq and his associates amassed immense wealth and properties across Prayagraj, in Lucknow, and other cities. Atiq also forayed into the real estate business and started grabbing lands. Such illegal properties included both private and government-owned plots, said a senior police officer.

It is alleged that several government officials turned a blind eye towards the illegal businesses of Atiq. Their assistance played a key role in promoting Atiq’s illegal real estate business. A team of officials is now investigating these employees working in different departments who were either close to Atiq or his associates, said the official. Action is likely against them.

Apart from police personnel, officials of the Prayagraj Nagar Nigam, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), district administration, and the STF are also under the scanner. Many of them are believed to have leaked government information for Atiq’s benefit. Several of these officials allegedly acquired wealth disproportionate to their incomes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So far, officials have prepared a list of over 50 such government employees who were close to Atiq. Many of them have been serving in Prayagraj for a long time. They managed to get their transfers cancelled. Officials privy to the development said that action will be taken against such employees after the investigation.