Govt led by PM Modi has eliminated terrorism from country: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has eliminated terrorism from the country and urged people to reelect Modi to eradicate Maoism in the next two years. Amit Shah also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not doing enough for the people of Chhattisgarh. (HT file photo)

He also urged Maoists to surrender as soon as possible adding that they will be rooted out in the next two years, said Shah while addressing an election rally in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker town. Polling in Kanker will be held on April 26.

“In the last four months since BJP government was formed in the state, 90 Maoists were neutralised. While 123 Maoists were arrested, 250 surrendered during this period,” Shah said.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, Maoism has been eliminated from all over the country, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh... Now elect Modi ji for the third term, Maoism will be eradicated from Chhattsigarh in two years,” Shah added.

Shah continued his criticism of Congress over their stand on minorities.

“The Congress says the minority (community) has the first right over the country’s resources, but we (BJP) say the poor, adivasis, Dalits and backwards have the first right over resources of the country,” Shah said.

Shah hailed PM Modi, saying he has a track record of 10 years and agenda for 25 years.

“Narendra Modi ji has eliminated terrorism from the country while Maoism is on the verge of an ending,” Shah said.