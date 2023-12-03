Govt nod for liver cdept at St George’s Hospital

Mumbai: The state government has granted approval for the establishment of a dedicated liver transplant department at St. George’s Hospital, with a budget of ₹4.33 crore. The Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has approved the allocation of funds, covering crucial aspects such as medication and other essential materials.

A considerable portion of the allocated funds, totaling ₹2.28 crore, is designated for the procurement of state-of-the-art equipment. Additionally, ₹1.80 crore has been earmarked for construction purposes, with ₹21.30 lakhs allocated for electricity costs during the construction phase.

A liver transplant team from a private hospital in south Mumbai will collaborate with the hospital team, contributing their expertise to the transplantation procedures.

