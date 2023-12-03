Govt nod for liver cdept at St George’s Hospital

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Dec 03, 2023 07:06 AM IST

A considerable portion of the allocated funds, totaling ₹2.28 crore, is designated for the procurement of state-of-the-art equipment

Mumbai: The state government has granted approval for the establishment of a dedicated liver transplant department at St. George’s Hospital, with a budget of 4.33 crore. The Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has approved the allocation of funds, covering crucial aspects such as medication and other essential materials.

Hospitals - St. George's Hospital - St. George Hospital - HT Photo 30-11-2009

A considerable portion of the allocated funds, totaling 2.28 crore, is designated for the procurement of state-of-the-art equipment. Additionally, 1.80 crore has been earmarked for construction purposes, with 21.30 lakhs allocated for electricity costs during the construction phase.

A liver transplant team from a private hospital in south Mumbai will collaborate with the hospital team, contributing their expertise to the transplantation procedures.

Topics
mumbai state government budget
