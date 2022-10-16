Govt to spend 14.8L on repairing roads in Lucknow’s Cantt area

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak laid the foundation stone of several infrastructure projects in the Cantt assembly constituency on Sunday. As per the proposal, roads in the area will be repaired with a budget of ₹14.8 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the event, the deputy CM said that the government is continuously working to enhance facilities for people while adding that important steps are being taken to improve basic facilities like health, roads, electricity, and water.

“Before starting any work, the executing department is required to collect all details regarding the no-objection certificate and the land. The executing agency will also be responsible for tackling any dispute. A detailed estimate of the sanctioned work should be conducted within a week after getting it approved by the competent authority,” the deputy CM further said.

Pathak also asked officials to review the quality of work periodically. “No laxity in the construction work will be tolerated. Photography of the site must be done at the beginning, in the middle, and at end of the construction work,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}