Govt to undertake digital profiling and safety assessment of infra at 1,086 government schools

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to conduct digital profiling and safety assessment of existing infrastructure of 1086 government schools, operating in 799 buildings, officials said. The project, officials added, aims to bring government schools at par with the infrastructure standards set by the National Disaster Management Authority (Representative photo)

In a request for proposal issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the government said the move will facilitate data-driven decision making, gap analysis, and long-term planning for development and maintenance of school infrastructure in Delhi.

“The selected bidder will evaluate adequacy and condition of each asset/facility, classifying them as adequate/not adequate and good/minor repair needed/major repair needed/replacement needed,” the proposal added.

Under the project, the government plans to conduct drone surveys, 360 degree room documentation, on-site inspections, and high-resolution imagery to gather accurate data of total campus area, constructed area, open land and playgrounds.

As per the bidding document, a detailed documentation for each room, floor and blocks will be followed by quantitative and qualitative assessments.

“It will provide a reliable digital inventory, enabling school-wise and system-wide insights for planning, monitoring, and policy-making,” the proposal added.

The assessment exercise will involve digital profiling of schools, field data collection, documentation of existing infrastructure and facilities, structural stability and safety assessment, data analysis and reporting dashboards, implementation checks, standards and gap analysis, and data reporting and handover.

“The detailed inspection of existing facilities like civil infrastructure, internal and external wall paint, electrical infrastructure, including type of fans, lights and solar panel, digital tools such as smart boards, projectors and computer labs, furniture and drinking water outlet. Following the inspection, the selected professional services provider will classify the schools existing infrastructure under two categories like adequate or not adequate, and minor or major repair needed,” official added.

The agency will provide assessment reports in four phases — inception, two interim and final reports regarding the inspection along with recommendations for improved safety and standards compliance. “The final report must also suggest future readiness initiatives” like expansion plans, proposals for technology integration via smart classrooms, digital content, and sustainability-related initiatives,” official said.