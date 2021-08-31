Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govt trying to resolve apple cultivators’ issues: Bhardwaj

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 10:49 PM IST
The prices of apples in wholesale market began to drop three weeks ago and further slid after corporate-run agri stores announced fresh prices. (HT Photo)

A day after farm unions announced state-wide agitation to protest huge losses incurred by farmers due to steep drop in wholesale market of apples, state urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Tuesday held a meeting with the stakeholders in Rohru, even as HP horticulture minister Mahender Singh is reluctant to redress the issue faced by fruit-growers.

The prices of apples in wholesale market began to drop three weeks ago and further slid after corporate-run agri stores announced fresh prices.

Adani Agrifresh has three controlled atmosphere stores is Shimla and is purchasing premium quality apples at 72, while last year the same quality fetched 88. Farmers in state have threatened to boycott Adani Agrifresh and are constantly blaming cartelisation between the Group and arhtiyas.

Bhardwaj on Tuesday inspected Mehandli mandi in Rohru and organised a meeting with departmental officers to ensure proper arrangements during the apple season.

He said during the tenure of the previous government, only Re 1 was increased under MIS in five years, whereas under the present state government 2.5 has been increased under the MIS.

“During the apple season, the Opposition parties need to leave politics and focus on statistics,” he said.

He said the state is trying to resolve the problems faced during the apple season. If anyone is found involved in wrong activities during this period, strict action will be taken against them, he added.

He said Himachal, which provides an economy of 5,000 crore, is known as the apple state where the horticulturists benefit from this economy, while traders and transporters from outside states and loading and unloading labourers also get the benefits.

He said construction of processing plant at Parala Mandi at a cost of 100 crore will be completed by March 2022. “27 MT apples will be consumed there. Construction of the CA store by APMC there is also being done,” he said.

APMC president Naresh Sharma, Rohru sub-divisional officer Surendra Kumar, party officials and others were present on the occasion.

