Govt will order probe into illegal mining in Mandya if documents provided

Rejecting the allegations of illegal mining activities at Baby Betta in Mandya, Karnataka, Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani, in a media briefing, said the government is ready to order a thorough investigation if MP Sumalatha Ambareesh produces documentary evidence.

The Kalaburagi district in charge categorically denied illegal mining activities in Mandya. “As per my information, no mining activities are taking place around KRS dam or Baby Betta area in Mandya district. I visited the spot after I was informed about the illegal mining activities. I had instructed the officials to stop stone quarrying after noticing the violation of rules. Those who violated the rules were fined and there is a ban on stone mining,” Nirani clarified.

Denying the charges of Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, Minister Nirani said the government is ready to order a probe. “Let Sumalatha Ambareesh produce documents related to illegal mining activities to the government. We will order a thorough and fair investigation and take action as per the law and won’t buckle under any pressure,” Nirani assured.

On Friday, Members of Parliament Sumalatha Ambareesh and the Janata Dal (Secular), led by former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, traded charges over alleged illegal mining in Karnataka’s Mandya district, about 100 kilometres from Bengaluru.

The confrontation between the Mandya MP, the widow of popular actor-turned-politician Ambareesh, and the JD(S), which has its seeds in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, was reignited this time when Sumalatha alleged that illegal mining activities were affecting the structure of Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam.

Replying to the query on the public spat between former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, Nirani said he respected both the leaders and added that indulging in mudslinging in public would not solve any problem. “Both the leaders are intelligent and have enough experience in politics. It’s time they ended this public spat. Politicians should not indulge in mudslinging and senior leaders should intervene and end this matter,” Nirani appealed.

Talking about the concerns over the safety of the KRS dam in Mandya, Murugesh Nirani denied illegal mining activities in the 20-kilometre radius of the KRS dam which is the lifeline for farmers in Mandya. “Mining activities have been banned in the 20-km radius of KRS dam. Officials have been instructed to collect information regarding any illegal activities. It is very difficult to reveal the names of any politicians involved in stone mining activities which are happening in the last 70 years,” Nirani explained.