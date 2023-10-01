Govt will repeat in Rajasthan changing 3-decade-old tradition, says Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said the party will contest unitedly in the upcoming assembly election in Rajasthan and the government will repeat in the state, changing a three-decade-old tradition.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo)

Addressing a Kissan Sammelan in Ajeetgarh town in Srimadhopur assembly constituency, Pilot said, “Soon five states will be witnessing assembly polls – Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan. For the last three decades, the government kept changing every five years – the Congress and the BJP. Now to bring change in this, we need to work hard.”

He continued, “To repeat the party government in Rajasthan, we have to take everyone together. We will not be able to challenge the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, if the government does not repeat in Rajasthan. What has not happened in the last 30 years will happen this time.”

Pilot also asked people to use good language. He said such words shouldn’t be used in politics for which one has to regret later. “I criticise ideology and government, but no government or organisation can work without discipline.”

He further said that politics nowadays has been reduced to clashes, hatred, and blame, which needs to be avoided. “The children are watching us and listening to our speeches, we don’t want them to think who we have sent. Ups and downs come but there shouldn’t be a decline in conduct and principles.”

Speaking on the occasion, Cabinet minister Hemaram Choudhary said it was because of Pilot’s efforts as the Congress’ state chief that the party could form a government in the state. “If the ticket distribution is done in the right manner, the party government will repeat,” he said.

He added that the government has a lot for the state and if votes are cast on the basis of work, the Congress will be the only choice.

Congress MLA from Sri Madhopur, Deependra Singh Shekhawat too supported the minister on schemes and work done by the government, saying that people are praising and welcoming the work.

