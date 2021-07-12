Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Govt’s inflexible stance on NPA condemnable: Bir Devinder
others

Govt’s inflexible stance on NPA condemnable: Bir Devinder

The doctors are protesting over the report of Sixth Punjab Pay Commission that recommends de-linking of their non-practicing allowance (NPA) from their basic pay.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh (HT photo)

Chandigarh Responding to the decision of doctors in Punjab to go on strike for three days from July 12-July 14 in protest against the state government, former deputy speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, Bir Devinder Singh, has slammed the government.

“It is preposterous that the state government has failed to resolve the issue to the satisfaction of the Joint Government Doctors’ Coordination committee and the PCMSA,” he said. The doctors are protesting over the report of Sixth Punjab Pay Commission that recommends delinking of their non-practicing allowance (NPA) from their basic pay.

“The inflexible attitude of the state government against the reasonable demands of Covid frontline warriors is condemnable. The exemplary services rendered by the doctors’ at a phenomenal risk, during the Covid pandemic, disregarding the safety of their own families, must be acknowledged by the government with modesty,” he suggested.

He added that the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had provided an alarming information that 776 doctors lost their lives in the second wave of Covid; in the first wave, according to IMA figures 748 had died.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

Healthcare workers in J&K cross river to carry out door-to-door vaccination

Video shows how this 87-year-old grandma supported her transgender granddaughter

Lilly Singh posts pic with Diljit Dosanjh, shares sweet caption. He replies
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP